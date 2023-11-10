9,500 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.4 %

UCBI stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.