749 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $336.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.24 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

