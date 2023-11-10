7,240 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 765,794 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Read Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.