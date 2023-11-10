5,390 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,841,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 362.2% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 362,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 284,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.