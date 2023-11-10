513 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 985,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $437.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

