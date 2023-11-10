4,835 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

