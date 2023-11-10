32,648 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of WWW opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

