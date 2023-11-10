1,922 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.