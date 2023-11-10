1,775 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,502,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,420,000 after buying an additional 279,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $128.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

