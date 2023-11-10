11,335 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.20 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

