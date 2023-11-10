11,006 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 353,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,438,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

WY stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

