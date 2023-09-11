ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $25.00.
ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter.
ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.
