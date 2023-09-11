ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $179,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,746 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.