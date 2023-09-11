ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $34.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after buying an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

