Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.15% of Zoom Video Communications worth $249,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,128,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $7,384,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 60.2% during the first quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $72.30 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.