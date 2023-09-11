Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 2.1% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Zillow Group worth $26,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.