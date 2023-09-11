Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,150,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

