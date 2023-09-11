Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86.14 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $207.51 or 0.00809854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $534.38 million and $86.14 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,575,245 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

