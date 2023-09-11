Workday’s (WDAY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $260.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $250.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.15, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,140. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

