Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,661 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Telesat worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Telesat by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,005,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 16,038.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after buying an additional 18,098,362 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 3.3% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,783,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 56,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 9.7% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $133.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telesat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

