Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 3.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

