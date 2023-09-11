Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,700 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $62,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $63.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $467,703. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.