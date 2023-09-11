Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,700 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Eastern worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EML stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

