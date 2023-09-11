Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.9 %

INFI stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.