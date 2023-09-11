Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 134,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,613,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,496,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 134,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,496,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MACK opened at $12.23 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

