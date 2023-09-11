Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,703 Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $196.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

