Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 80,248 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

