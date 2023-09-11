Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,900 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion accounts for 1.3% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Garrett Motion worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of GTX opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.24. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($2.11). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 160.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,486,267 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $26,844,255.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,402,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,797,964.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,267 shares of company stock worth $38,583,006. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

