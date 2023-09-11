Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $94.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,233,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

