WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 12.3% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned 0.37% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $35,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

