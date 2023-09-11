Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 773 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,311,676. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

