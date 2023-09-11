Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 50 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,945.10 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,970.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,897.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

