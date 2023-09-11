Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM opened at $147.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

