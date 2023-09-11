Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $396.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

