Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,571 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 823,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 233,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,311,676. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

