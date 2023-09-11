Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 75.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 79,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $211.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

