Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 385 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HACK opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

