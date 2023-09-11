Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of WEST stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,839.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William A. Ford acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 331,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,850.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $46,839.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,817 shares of company stock worth $183,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

About Westrock Coffee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC ( NASDAQ:WEST Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Westrock Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.