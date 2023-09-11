Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 308.12% from the stock’s current price.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 27.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.98 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876 in the last three months. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

