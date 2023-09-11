Wells Fargo & Company Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $116.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,311,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

