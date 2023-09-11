Wells Fargo & Company Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.38.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RH

NYSE RH opened at $310.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.22.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of RH by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.