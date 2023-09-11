Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $68.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

