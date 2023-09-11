Weik Capital Management Sells 645 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,158,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,323,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 207,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

