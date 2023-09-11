Weik Capital Management Sells 3,851 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

