Weik Capital Management Sells 35 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weik Capital Management lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 2.0% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $438.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.22 and a 200-day moving average of $404.45. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.