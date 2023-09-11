Weik Capital Management Sells 347 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.