Weik Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 15,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 87,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 34,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $414.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

