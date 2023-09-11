Weik Capital Management Sells 16,709 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.