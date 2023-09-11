Weik Capital Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $204.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

