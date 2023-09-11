Weik Capital Management Invests $208,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.